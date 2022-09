DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the three men convicted of killing Holly Bobo in 2017 had his request for a new trial denied Friday.

Bobo disappeared from Decatur County in 2011; her remains were found three years later.

According to testimony, Zach Adams raped and shot Bobo.

His lawyers claimed some of the evidence used during the trial should not have been allowed, among other things.

Tennessee’s Court of Criminal Appeals disagreed.