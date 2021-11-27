Hohenwald firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hohenwald Fire Department is mourning after losing one of their own firefighters early Saturday morning.

The fire department took to Facebook Saturday morning to announce the heartbreaking news.

According to the Hohenwald Fire Department, Lt. Darin Pasold passed away early Saturday morning from COVID-19 complications.

Residents in the Hohenwald area left their condolences under the post including surrounding fire stations like the Lawrence County Fire and Rescue.

The Hohenwald Fire Department will announce arrangements to the public once they are finalized.