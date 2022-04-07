HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A veterans memorial in Hendersonville’s Durham Farms neighborhood has created a dispute between a group of veterans and the homeowner’s association.

The memorial is called the Veterans Walk, which is located at the entrance of the neighborhood.

In June, the group decided to raise money to improve the memorial’s lighting.

According to the group organizers, they held fundraisers and opened a GoFundMe that raised more than $5,000 for the project. After they gave the money to the Durham Farms Master Owners Association in November, they say they were met with resistance.

“Another goal post was shifted at every turn, it needs more money or an architect needs to look at it” Veterans committee member Tyler Randle said. “After that squabble, we had a meeting about it and they decided they didn’t like our idea, so they dissolved the veterans committee.”

There are no lighting improvements to the memorial.

Randle told News 2 they have asked the HOA to refund them the money but have not received it. They plan to refund everyone who donated and re-allocate money from anonymous donors into the community.

Board Vice President/Secretary Stan Brown told News 2 they want to give the money back to the appropriate person and will provide News 2 with a statement on the matter. This dispute is ongoing.