HIV/AIDS treatment center celebrates 25 years in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The original non-profit treatment center for people in Nashville and Middle Tennessee living with HIV/AIDS celebrated 25 years of operation this weekend.

Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic marked the occasion Saturday night with a sold-out 25th anniversary gala held in the Vanderbilt Commodore Ballroom.

News 2’s Josh Breslow served as emcee for the event, which was both a celebration and a fundraiser for the clinic.

Founded as the Comprehensive Care Center in 1994 to provide care to the people of Middle Tennessee living with HIV/AIDS, the clinic entered into a clinical practice agreement with the Vanderbilt Medical Group in 2010 and became known as Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic.

The clinic provides services that include medical evaluation and follow-up care, medical case management, access to screening and clinical trials, medication reconciliation and adherence counseling, as well as mental health services.

