DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Dickson are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who hit a pedestrian.

Dickson police said a 26-year-old man was walking on the shoulder of Highway 70 between East Lake Drive and West Lake Circle when a vehicle traveling westbound veered across the white line and hit him.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released, according to investigators.

Police said witnesses told them the vehicle did not stop and kept on going before eventually turning right on Henslee Drive.

Based on witness statements and parts of the vehicle found at the scene, investigators said the vehicle involved is believed to be a gray crossover vehicle of SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Nissan Murano, with damage to the passenger side front quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Katrena Pulley at 615-441-9573 or the Dickson Police Department’s confidential tip line at 615-441-9555.