BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Belle Meade police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who crushed a family’s car that was parked in their driveway far from the road.

It happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police say it happened at the junction of Harding Place and Westover Avenue in Davidson County, just on the outskirts of Belle Meade.

Police are not sure what type of vehicle they are looking for, but they do know the vehicle left the road at a high rate of speed, split large trees, tore down bushes and then smashed into a family’s SUV that was parked in their driveway 20 yards from the roadway.

The woman whose family owns that vehicle doesn’t want to be identified, but she told News 2, “we could’ve easily been in the driveway.” The mother was holding her six-month-old son as she talked to News 2 in front of the car that has severe damage and is now totaled.

“He loves to come out here and watch the cars going by, and now I don’t feel safe doing that. I mean, I am shocked and scared someone is out there on the roads and this could happen to other people.”

Her husband’s vehicle is a 2010 Ford Escape. The entire passenger side of the car is crushed.

“When I think about a hit-and-run, the first word that comes to mind is coward. What a coward? It’s so scary.”

The collision was so ferocious, it knocked the Ford SUV into the woman’s Subaru parked a few feet away. The Subaru suffered fender damage and the rear lights were broken during the impact.

A neighbor who lived next door said his daughter was awake around 2 a.m. and heard a loud bang. The man said she didn’t see a wreck, and she thought the loud noise came from nearby railroad tracks.

“I felt bad for them. It’s horrible. The car is totaled and it’s parked in their driveway,” the man said.

The man pointed to tire tracks in his lawn and the median nearby where the two roads converge. The man told News 2 there have been three high-speed crashes at this intersection in the last six weeks.

In one of the crashes, a car hit a tree. In the second crash, a utility pole was sawed in two, knocking out all the lights to the street, and Saturday night, the SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The crash was so intense, investigators are shocked the suspect was able to drive from the scene.

“This affects people. It involves a guy who doesn’t care for others’ property,” said Chief Chuck Williams of the Belle Meade Police Department. “They (the family) wake up and their car is totaled in their driveway. Someone knows something.”

Sadly, police say there were no cameras recording, and no one got a good look at the suspect.

“If you are not safe in your own driveway at your own residence, where else can you go if you can’t go home?” the woman asked.

Once again, police are unclear what type of vehicle caused this damage, but somewhere out there is a vehicle with a ton of damage. Police are asking anyone who sees a vehicle with fresh, unexplained damage, to call the authorities.

News 2 reached out to the Nashville Department Of Transportation regarding the intersection, the crashes and the downed utility poles. We received this statement in response: