MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents are concerned about the safety of pedestrians after a man was hit and killed by a car on Akersville Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at 12:34 a.m. Friday an unknown driver struck and killed 32-year-old Charles Key Jr. as he was walking northbound on Akersville Road. The driver was also going northbound and continued to drive after the accident. The speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour.

Several people living along the road wouldn’t advise anyone to walk down it, regardless of the time of day. They blame the lack of lighting and sidewalks.

“It’s devastating to hear that and it’s very sad, but we do have people walk the roads sometimes,” Elizabeth Flowers said. “If you have someone driving too fast and they are not paying attention, I’m not surprised that it happened.”

Other people News 2 spoke with tell me it’s a country road and people need to take that into account when driving. With a 35 mile per hour speed limit, people believe there needs to be more enforcement.

THP and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to identify the driver; if you have any information call them at 615-666-3325.