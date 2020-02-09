Historic Travellers Rest Plantation shares stories of enslaved people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Historic Travellers Rest Plantation and Museum is hosting an event to help tell the story of slaves who lived on the property.

If walls could talk, one can only imagine the stories that could be told by the home of Judge John Overton.

The Historic Travellers Rest Plantation and Museum, tucked into Nashville’s Crieve Hall community, tells the story of the judge as well as the people who were enslaved on his property.

“This home was constructed and built around 1799. The judge came in the late 1700s,” said Executive Director Katie O’Bryan. “Obviously, a lot of what we know comes from records left by white individuals so we do have to kind of look at it from that perspective.”

A year-round exhibit displays the names of slaves on the property at the time of the judge’s death in 1833, including 9-month-old Maria.

“In addition to all the other property that Overton held at the time, there were the names of 53 individuals who would’ve been enslaved here,” O’Bryan said.

The exhibit titled ‘A Past Uncovered: The Story of the Enslaved People of Travellers Rest‘ sits in The Weaving House where two former slaves lived after the Civil War.

“Truly hope that people would come and learn what the experience would’ve been like for people who would’ve been enslaved here,” said O’Bryan.

They are the stories of people also being shared by The Slave Dwelling Project, which brings its mission to Travellers Rest this Black History Month.

Registration is now open for the event on February 15th, and there will be free tours available all day.

Founder Joe McGill aims to save the structures slaves lived in and allow people to spend the night on the property.

“Just a chance for people to participate in a conversation, reflecting on what the life of an enslaved person would’ve meant and the opportunity to feel – as well as one can. We will never be able to replicate that, thank goodness, but to understand better what it would’ve been like to live on a property like this in that condition,” said O’Bryan.

She added that people should always remember the impacts of slavery still being seen in Nashville to this day.

“It built this city,” O’Bryan said. “That work built this city that we have today and everyone needs to be recognized for their contributions.”

Anyone interested in registering for the two evening events with McGill – Candid Campfire Conversation and Overnight Stay – can email maryjo@historictravellersrest.org. There are only 12 spaces available.

