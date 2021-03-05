Historic rise in traffic deaths due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new report shows a historic rise in deadly crashes across the country over the past year.

The National Safety Council has calculated traffic fatality data since 1913. Preliminary data from their latest report shows that more than 42,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, in a year where there were significantly less drivers on the roads. Compared to 2019, that is an 8% increase. This is the highest estimated year-over-year jump in 96 years.

There are multiple factors as to why we are seeing the increase. According to the National Safety Council, more drivers are taking advantage of driving unsafe speeds. Speeding is up 20% in some cases. People are wearing less seatbelts and there are more seriously impaired drivers on the roads compared to a pre-pandemic era.

“This is our opportunity to really start doubling down and focusing on traffic safety,” said Ken Kolosh, from the National Safety Council. “We really have taken our eye off the ball from traffic safety because of the overwhelming issues from the COVID pandemic.”

The organization is calling on President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to commit to zero deaths by the year 2050.

Street and pedestrian safety is an ongoing issue in Nashville. In January 2020, Mayor John Cooper committed to “Vision Zero,” a strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe mobility.

In a statement to News 2, the Mayor’s office said:

Mayor Cooper and Nashville are 100 percent committed to the Vision Zero effort. We are building the Vision Zero action plan for Nashville now, part of the larger Metro Nashville Transportation Plan. A timely component of that is the mayor’s capital spending plan, which Council just approved on Tuesday. The CSP includes $122 million for practical transportation improvements in Nashville’s neighborhoods. That includes safety improvements like pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, and more. Andrea Fanta, Spokesperson

News 2 compared the national increase in traffic fatalities to Tennessee saw last year. The data is similar. Across the country, it was an 8% increase from 2019. In Tennessee, it was just over 8%, with more than 1,200 deaths.

