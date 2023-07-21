HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bakery housed in a very special cottage in Hendersonville was significantly damaged during Thursday’s storms.

Lili Bella’s Cakes on Shivel Drive was damaged when a tree snapped, landed on its historic chimney and the stones came tumbling down to cover the entrance.

The storm tore through Hendersonville, where most of the damage was focused in the Indian Lake and Sanders/Walton Ferry peninsulas. Crews monitored and blocked more than 20 downed wires.

The owners of Lili Bella’s Cakes are making sure the cottage can be preserved. It was the first of many structures built by Braxton Dixon, who designed homes for country music stars like Johnny Cash’s iconic home on Old Hickory Lake, in addition to homes for Roy Orbison, Marty Stuart and Tammy Wynette.

On the damaged chimney, was where Hixon’s signature stone heart was placed.

“When we found out the history of the property, it was just so special to us. This is the first paved road in Hendersonville, so it just has significance for the whole town,” explained owners Jennifer and David Ramos. “We’re very blessed to have it and will do our best to maintain it.”

The damage did not stop the business from opening Friday, with directions for customers to park in the back where David will take orders outside.

“I just want to thank everybody, we’ve gotten so many calls and texts, just the local support is humbling, how many people care about us, about our business, about our family…we’re very blessed,” said David Ramos.

A mason who close to Hixon will help repair his stone heart so hopefully it can continue beating for generations.