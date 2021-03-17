Historic Courthouse in downtown Nashville evacuated after ‘suspicious substance’ found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hazmat crews are working to identify a “suspicious substance” mailed to the Historic Courthouse in downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.
The Nashville Fire Department said the substance was located in an envelope sent to the Finance Office.
Two people have been isolated after coming into contact with the substance, the department said.
The Historic Courthouse has been evacuated. No additional information was immediately released.
