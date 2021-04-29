Historic building partially collapses in Western Kentucky town

PRINCETON, KY (WKRN) – Crews responded to the scene of a partially collapsed building in a Western Kentucky town. It happened off West Court Square in Princeton, Kentucky, which is northwest of Hopkinsville.

Mayor Kota Young shared pictures of the old Masonic building, also known as the One Hour Cleaners building. He said it suffered a major structural collapse.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice. Emergency and utility crews were on scene. The mayor said the surrounding roads were closed.