Hispanic Family Foundation hosts school supply drive-thru, despite virtual start in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The upcoming school year will look different for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won’t stop them from needing materials to have a successful start.

The Hispanic Family Foundation hosted a school supply drive-thru event on Sunday morning at Plaza Mariachi to stock students up for the new year.

A lot of people were saying ‘oh, why are you going to give kids school supplies if they’re going to start at home, but we can’t stop. Children still need their supplies whether they’re learning remotely or in the classroom. And at some point they’re going to end up going back to schools. Chief Visionary Officer with Plaza Mariachi Diane Janbakhsh

Organizers filled backpacks full of supplies for dozens of students, and handed out boxes of food to families.

The foundation said it’s important to remember families are struggling financially and mentally right now as they try to juggle teaching their students with career demands.

“We have to pivot a little bit and we have to think about what are the different and more creative ways we can engage children and not make it too difficult for parents at home, especially if you have multiples. It’s hard enough to teach one child, but if you have multiples in different grade levels, and different reading levels, that’s a little difficult,” Janbakhsh said.

This is the tenth year the foundation has donated school supplies to families in need.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced students will start the 2020-2021 school year online for now.

