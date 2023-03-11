GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a month after a Tennessee National Guard training mission led to a deadly helicopter crash, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph was laid to rest in Gallatin while his family works to carry on his memory.

Randolph’s cousin, Mark Hammock has set up a scholarship fund for Randolph’s four children, one of whom is already in college.

Hammock told News 2 that higher education is very important to his family, and he wanted to help ease the financial burden for Randolph’s children.

“Education has always been extremely important in our family. Our family matriarch went to TSU before it was called TSU… Of our elders, there were three who went to college, and it was important for all of us, in our generation, to attend college,” Hammock explained. “And for a lot of us, it was a little challenging. There weren’t a lot of funds.”

Randolph’s funeral took place on Saturday, March 11 in Gallatin, which is where he grew up as a pastor’s son. His family shared the following statement ahead of the event:

“The family of CW3 Danny Randolph would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming show of love and support since his tragic accident. While this has been an incredibly difficult time for each of us, we are comforted by the love shown to both service members after paying the ultimate price. Please continue to send us your thoughts and prayers as we navigate the challenging days ahead.”

Meanwhile, Hammock delivered his cousin’s eulogy.

“Every person that came through said so many kind things about him, that he was such a loving person, he was always smiling and you could tell it was authentic, the way people were just emoting that they were really injured and hurt by him losing his life,” Hammock said. “And so, I just want to keep his memory alive and just focus on his smile and his loving spirit will stay with us forever.”

If you’d like to donate towards the scholarship fund for Randolph’s children, click here.