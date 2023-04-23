ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 41 early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 41 near Robertson County Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says the crash occurred in front of Jo Byrns High School and a fatality is being reported at this time.

According to THP, the roadway is expected to be closed for at least two hours as crews work to clear the scene.

No other information was immediately released.