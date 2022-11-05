TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Highway 231 remains closed following a serious crash in Trousdale County.

According to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Highway 231 near Hunter’s Point Bridge.

Courtesy: Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department

Officials say critical injuries were reported in the crash. The current status of the individuals who were injured remains unknown.

Trousdale County Emergency Services, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation all responded to the crash scene.

Officers say motorists should expect the roadway to remain closed for several hours.

No other information was immediately released.