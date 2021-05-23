Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Nashville on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Big Al’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 1828 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-1620

#29. Midtown Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (499 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 102 19th Ave S Off West-End, Between Vanderbilt And Downtown, Nashville, TN 37203-2716

#28. Shugga Hi

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1000 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-5461

#27. The Pfunky Griddle

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-3102

#26. Caliber Coffee Co

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-2414

#25. Commerce Street Bar and Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 611 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37203-3742

#24. Varallo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 239 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-2107

#23. Dozen Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 516 Hagan St Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37203-4852

#22. Makeready Libations & Liberation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37219

#21. Fenwick’s 300

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2600 Franklin Pike Suite #104, Nashville, TN 37204-3085

#20. Cafe Monell’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2826 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-3102

#19. Cascades American Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

#18. Pinewood Social

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210-2125

#17. Athens Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2526 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37204-2714

#16. Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 Marriott Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-5046

#15. Noshville Delicatessen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4014 Hillsboro Cir, Nashville, TN 37215-2709

#14. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (766 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2406 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-1097

#13. The Row Kitchen & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,525 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Bar, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 Lyle Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2303

#12. Milk and Honey Nashvile

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 11th Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

#11. Woolworth on 5th

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 221 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1901

#10. Puckett’s 5th & Church

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,920 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2320

#9. Monell’s Dining & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,578 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1235 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2601

#8. Nashville Biscuit House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 805 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-3239

#7. Kitchen Notes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 250 5th Ave S Omni Hotel, Nashville, TN 37203-4206

#6. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 208 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37201-1807

#5. Sun Diner Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

#4. Pancake Pantry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,494 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3704

#3. 417 Union

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Diner, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 417 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219-1701

#2. Sky Blue Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206-3705

#1. The Loveless Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8400 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221-4012

