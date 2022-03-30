NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service announced Wednesday high winds damaged the NOAA Weather radio transmitter, causing the frequency in Nashville to currently be off the air.

“Our technicians have returned and the Nashville NOAA weather radio transmitter was apparently damaged in the high winds today, and unfortunately it will be down until further notice,” Sam Shamburger of the National Weather Service said.

The rest of the frequencies in the Middle Tennessee area are working.

Click here to find another frequency.