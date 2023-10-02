COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tense and dangerous moments early Sunday morning after law officers from Columbia and Maury County chased a man who reportedly fired shots at police.

The wild pursuit ended on Trotwood Avenue in Columbia, when officers hit the fleeing car and it crashed in a ditch.

Much of the action was captured on video by homeowner, Ron Miller. The 43-year-old father of two told News 2 the sounds of sirens around 4 a.m. woke him. When they entered his property, he came out on his front porch and began recording.

He pointed to some car parts on his lawn and a torn-apart tire that was on his front grass. “It was wild, I could not believe it was happening there,” said Miller.

(Courtesy: Ron Miller)

The chase involved a man now identified as Devin Rice, 26, from Hampshire.

“He had a gun evidently, he could have done some damage,” said Miller. “Glad they got him.”

Video supplied to News 2 by Miller shows the last moments of the pursuit as more than half a dozen squad cars, lights swirling, chased Rice.

Almost directly in front of Miller’s house, you can see a unit speed up and make contact with Rice’s vehicle. A few seconds later, you can hear what appears to be two gunshots.

Then the 26-year-old suspect’s car can be seen going off of Trotwood and into the ditch. You can hear officers screaming for Rice to surrender and show his hands.

What led to this moment is not known.

According to a Maury County press release, Rice is a possible suspect in a Columbia shooting, who reportedly fired shots at officers during a chase.

How many shots are fired and whether officers returned fire is not known at this time.

News 2 contacted the Chief of Columbia Police and the Maury County Sheriff for comment and, as of this publishing, neither man has returned our query requests.

Ron Miller told News 2 that he appreciates the work of the law officers who risk their own lives to capture this dangerous suspect.

“I was real happy they were taking care of everything really quickly, I didn’t have any worries after he was arrested,” said Miller. “Everything was done there, so I think they did a great job, especially after I found out he was on my property. I think they got him pretty quickly and I was not in any danger.”

News 2 reached out to the TBI to see if they are involved or investigating. The agency said they have not been contacted.

Devin Rice has no criminal history in either Maury, Williamson, or Davidson Counties.

According to his booking documents from the Maury County Jail, he is now charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, violation of a domestic order of protection, nonchild support, and 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Rice declined to talk to News 2 from the Maury County Jail.