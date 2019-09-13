High school wrestling coach faces sex charges in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wrestling coach at Marshall County High School resigned from his position days before his arrest on multiple sex charges, authorities say.

According to Lewisburg police, 24-year-old Spenser McGuiggan was booked into the Marshall County jail Tuesday on charges that included sexual battery by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

He was released on bond the same day, officers said.

Jacob Sorrells, the director of Marshall County Schools, told News 2 that he was alerted by Lewisburg police and the Department of Children’s Services on September 6 of an investigation into McGuiggan.

McGuiggan, also a biology teacher at the school, was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation, but Sorrells said McGuiggan chose to resign.

Sorrells said McGuiggan had been employed with the district since January 2017.

No specific details have been released about the allegations against McGuiggan.

