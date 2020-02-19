High school students urge peers to break silence of teen dating violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some local high school students are tackling the issue of teen dating violence – a topic being highlighted this month with jarring statistics.

The YWCA’s Girls Inc. and AMEND Together clubs hosted this event at Hillsboro High School with February being Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to the YWCA, one in three teens in the U.S. will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with before they become adults.

They also said 43% of women in college report experiencing violent and abusive dating behaviors.

“I think it’s hard but I think it’s very necessary for the real world,” said Hillsboro High School Senior and Girls Inc. member Christian Holt. “After high school, we’re not going to be able to have intimate conversations like this.”

Teens from AMEND and Girls Inc. were on a panel discussing teen dating violence, and leaders with YWCA shared how students can tell the difference between a healthy versus unhealthy relationship.

“To gain more knowledge before it comes to the part where it becomes too late and you can’t really express how you feel because you’re so caught up in so much to do,” said Hillsboro High School 10th grade student Evan Carter who is also a member of AMEND Together.

YWCA staff members and counselors were also on hand offering help to teens who may be in the room experiencing the type of violence being discussed.

For more information on available resources for victims of domestic violence, visit ywcanashville.com, call the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-334-4628, or visit their office at 1608 Woodmont Boulevard in Nashville.