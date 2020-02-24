High school students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Search crews are working to locate three people, including two Obion County students, missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County following a weekend fishing competition.

According to Tim Watkins, the Director of Schools for Obion County, the three people missing are two students and one of their fathers, a chaperone.

Watkins said their boat was having engine trouble before the start of the competition and they did not leave the dock with the rest of the competitors. It was believed they took the boat out of the water and went home, but it was later determined they went ahead and attempted to compete.

School officials were notified late Sunday that the three never returned home and a search was being conducted on Pickwick Lake, Watkins explained.

“I ask everyone to pray that these students and the parent are found safely,” Watkins said in a statement to News 2. “I also ask for prayers for their families and the students and staff of Obion County Schools in the time of uncertainty.”

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.