High school student hit by car, taken to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Pearl Cohn High School student was hit by a car and taken to the hospital, according to Metro Schools.

The incident occurred near the school, on 26th Avenue North around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

News 2 was on scene and noticed the car sustained damage to the passenger side, and windshield which was busted.

Metro Schools says the student suffered injuries to their arm and taken to the hospital. Their parents were notified.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.