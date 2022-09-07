MUNFORD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A High School Football coach is remembering one of his players who died in a car crash. He went on to play for Cumberland University.

People remember Marcus Webb as someone special, someone they were lucky to have known.

That’s how Don Kelley, head football coach at Munford High School, feels.

“Marcus was just full of life, and he had a laughter that you didn’t have to see him to know who he was,” Kelley said.

According to Murfreesboro police, he was in a car that ran off the road and hit a tree over the weekend.

Marcus was sitting in the passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a really special kid, he really was and I hate it,” Kelley said.

Kelley met Marcus in 2015 when he was a sophomore and remembers him as a raw type of talent when he came into the football program.

Kelley says it was no surprise he went on to play college football at Cumberland University in Lebanon.

“We had no doubt he would succeed wherever he decided to play ball,” Kelley said.

Marcus did not just have a large presence on the field. Kelley says the young man brought a contagious sort of positive nature to those around him.

“Marcus will always be his friends, I will always remember Marcus as that 18-year-old running around on the field and in the hallway. He was a great leader in the school,” Kelley said.