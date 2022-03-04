LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the average gas price climbs to almost $4.00 a gallon at Tennessee gas stations, some drivers say they are having to adjust their budgets.

“That’s life, sometimes you have to deal with how the world goes,” Meghan Friese said. “Our grocery store list is a little relaxed until these prices go down.”

A family traveling through Lebanon told News 2 that gas prices in their home state of Indiana are higher. They believe prices will only continue to rise in the next couple of months, with no relief in sight.

According to GasBuddy, Tennessee is averaging $3.71 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. As of this article, the cheapest gas in the state is at the Circle K in Dunlap, Tennessee at $2.76 a gallon.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Higher gas prices are also taking a toll on some Middle Tennessee school districts.

Wilson County Schools serve an average of 11,000 bus riders a day, 447 routes, and operate 140 buses. They said the rise in gas prices is causing them to look at their spending in the budget.

To see the cheapest gas in your area, please click here.