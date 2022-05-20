SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The public is being asked to avoid a popular recreational area in Middle Tennessee due to elevated levels of bacteria within the water.

Officials with the Town of Smyrna released an advisory Friday, asking people to avoid swimming, wading, fishing or other water activities in Stewart Creek and the area where Stewart Creek enters Percy Priest Lake due to elevated bacteria levels.

The issue is believed to be tied to an industrial discharge. Crews are investigating and working to restore the wastewater treatment plant to its previous condition.

The restoration process could take several weeks, so the public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Officials also say this does not impact the town’s drinking water. Smyrna receives its drinking water supply from the Stones River Reservoir.

Smyrna officials are working with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to work through the issue.