NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two swim beaches in the Middle Tennessee area have been closed due to high bacteria levels in the water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District sent the warning Tuesday afternoon.

Visitors will not have access to Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach in Carthage and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro at Cordell Hull Lake for the time being.

The Corps of Engineers said the high bacteria levels could be attributed to low lake levels, recent rain as well as runoff from the adjacent farms.

However, those areas are still open for picnicking and boat launching. There are posted signs warning people to not swim in the areas.

Wartrace Day Use Beach nearby is still open for visitors.

The Corpse of Engineers will be doing daily testing to make sure levels return to normal before reopening the beaches.

For more information, or if you have questions, you can contact Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.