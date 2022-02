PRIMM SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hickman County woman was taken into custody and is facing a murder charge after a deadly overdose last year.

Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua was booked into the Williamson County Jail Friday following a grand jury indictment.

Fann is accused of supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to Robert Mitchell McCord, 46, in July of last year.

McCord died at his home minutes after ingesting the heroin.

Fann is being held on $50,000 bond.