HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is grieving the loss of one of their brothers in blue after Corporal Kodi Knight lost his battle with cancer Wednesday.

Corporal Knight was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in January. HCSO said he fought “with everything he had” as he received care at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

“Rest easy 724, we have it from here,” HCSO posted on social media.

(Courtesy: Hickman County Sheriff’s Office)

Corporal Knight served the community for years before his death among several agencies. His law enforcement career began at the Metro Nashville Police Academy in October of 2007, he graduated in March 2008.

From 2007 to 2013, Knight served at the Vanderbilt Police Department where he was promoted to sergeant. He then moved on to serve the Fairview community from June 2013 to December 2019 at the police department where he was also promoted to sergeant.

Knight then worked at the Hickman County Jail from October 2020 to January 2021, then joined the force at the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office where he was recently promoted to corporal.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Knight was part of the U. S. Army for 21 years and retired as an active-duty soldier.

Knight is remembered as a wonderful employee and great friend.