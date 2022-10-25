CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 12-year-old Centerville girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was hit while getting off a school bus.

It happened on Highway 100 at 3:10 p.m.

Authorities say the bus had fully stopped and the school bus crossing arm was out. The girl was attempting to cross the road when she was then hit by another vehicle.

The girl was reportedly awake and alert at the scene. Her mother told police that she was undergoing x-rays and is expected to recover.

That vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Police officers are now reviewing surveillance video to determine if the car went around the school bus arm when it hit the child.

There is no word on any potential charges. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.