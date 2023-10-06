HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted man who evaded authorities multiple times in recent months was taken into custody following an hours-long search effort in Hickman County Thursday.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said it has been actively searching for 30-year-old Michael Brown since the beginning of August.

According to officials, Brown has fled from multiple law enforcement agencies over the last couple of months. In those previous vehicle pursuits, authorities reportedly had to stop chasing Brown because of his erratic driving.

“Once a vehicle pursuit starts, the deputy and supervisors must weigh the risk to public safety,” the sheriff’s office explained. “In these cases, the officer/deputy knew the identity of the driver and the risk of an innocent person getting hurt because of Mr. Brown’s action just was not worth it.”

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 5, Hickman County authorities said they were notified about Brown’s possible whereabouts around the Easley Bend Road area in Nunnelly.

Officials said the Hickman County Criminal Investigation Division (CID), with some help from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, deployed to the area in hopes of tracking down Brown. However, the team had more than 2,000 acres with multiple buildings and barns to cover, as well as weather working against them.

After about five hours of searching, law enforcement reportedly found Brown hiding inside of a building.

“With no way out or any place to escape, Mr. Brown was taken into custody without incident,” the sheriff’s office stated.

In addition, while authorities were hiking through the woods, they said they recovered a four-wheeler that was reported stolen on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Officials reported Thursday afternoon that Brown was being processed in Hickman County’s jail on 15 different warrants, including multiple warrants for felony evading by motor vehicle and felony thefts.