HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search effort was launched in Hickman County after an elderly woman with dementia was reported missing.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Eileen Jenkins was last seen at her home off Columbia Avenue in Centerville. She was wearing denim jeans, a blue plaid short-sleeved shirt, and black Crocs.

Officials said Jenkins’ medical conditions could prevent her from getting home safely.

Authorities told News 2 shortly after 1:30 p.m. that the senior has been walking for about four hours amid the extreme heat.

Then, at 2:05 p.m., the sheriff’s office updated its Facebook post, announcing Jenkins had been found. No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s disappearance or discovery.