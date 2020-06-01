Hickman County authorities locate inmate who escaped while picking up trash

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hickman County Sheriff Sergeant Michael Doddo told News 2 that the Hickman County inmate who escaped while picking up track is back in custody.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Landon Ragsdale was working on a trash crew. As the crew neared the intersection of North Tidwell and New Hope Road, deputies said he ran into the woods.

Ragsdale was jailed on a probation violation charge, the sheriff’s office said. He was scheduled to be released from jail on June 25.