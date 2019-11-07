Hickman Co. mother wants justice after son killed in hit and run

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been one month since Norma Ritchie’s son Chance was killed in a hit and run.

“I just can’t believe somebody would run over and kill him and just not even stop to help him or call 911,” Ritchie said.

Every day she waits for answers.

“It’s been a month and nothing,” she said. “I want whoever killed my son to come to justice.”

State troopers say Chance pulled his car over on I-40 in Hickman County after running out of gas on Oct. 7.

“He had pulled over as far as he could get to the guard rail and had his flashers on,” Ritchie said.

Chance got out of the car to go get help but was hit by a semi, the impact killing the 25-year-old.

The driver never stopped, according to state troopers.

“I sit and think about that semi hitting him, tearing him all to pieces,” the mother said.

The only clue left behind was shattered pieces of the truck found at the crash site.

State troopers don’t have any leads.

“Accidents happen but when you cold-blooded murder somebody and you keep on going, I mean that’s wrong,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie says drivers need to pay attention and move over when they see cars broken down.

“Slow down,” she said. “When you see flashers, if you can’t get over, get prepared to stop cause you don’t know what’s going on.”

“Something needs to be done.”