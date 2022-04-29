HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a change in pace for crews with the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) and Sumner County EMS as they helped welcome a baby boy into the world Thursday night.

HFD’s A-shift Station 5 and Sumner County EMS helped deliver the baby. HFD congratulated those who assisted in the call saying they will remember the call and the feeling for the rest of their career.





Officials with the Hendersonville Fire Department and Sumner County EMS helped deliver a baby Thursday night. (Courtesy: Hendersonville Fire Department)

The doula, Krissy Weber, involved in the delivery said it was “a special night.”

“It was a true honor to be working alongside you all to help bring this beautiful baby boy earth side. High five team!!” Weber wrote on social media.