Hermitage senior center hosts Memorial Day parade

Local News

Memorial day parade in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Waterford Senior Living center in Hermitage held a Memorial Day parade on Monday.

Officials said cars were decked out with red, white, and blue balloons. They also had signs and pets as people drove through to see loved ones they’ve been unable to visit for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said social distancing was maintained during this event and everyone wore masks.

