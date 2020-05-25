Hermitage senior center hosts Memorial Day parade

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Waterford Senior Living center in Hermitage held a Memorial Day parade on Monday.

Officials said cars were decked out with red, white, and blue balloons. They also had signs and pets as people drove through to see loved ones they’ve been unable to visit for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said social distancing was maintained during this event and everyone wore masks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE