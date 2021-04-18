Hermitage man dead following Sunday afternoon crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hermitage man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Metro police say the victim, 32, was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer south on Bell Road when he turned left, into the path of a northbound 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The Dodge hit the passenger side of the Ford, which was then hit from behind by a 2018 Hyundai Tucson SUV traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene, while the drivers of the Dodge and Hyundai were not seriously hurt.

There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol involvement at the scene.

Police are working to notify the victim’s next of kin.