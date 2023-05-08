HERMITAGE Tenn. (WKRN) — A last call for fritters from a popular restaurant in Hermitage known as the “Home of the Fritter” after it announced it will be closing soon.

The Prosser family has been serving Southern food in a “home like setting” for 48 years.

Hermitage House Smorgasbord is located on Lebanon Pike in Nashville.

“We ask that you come and dine with us one more time before we close,” wrote the owners on their wrote on a Facebook post.

Hermitage House Smorgasbord (WKRN photo)

O.J. Prosser, the founder, was a solider who cooked in the Army during WWII when he also met and married, Margit. Together they opened the restaurant in May of 1975, according to the restaurants website.

“We appreciate the years of loyalty from each and everyone of you including our past and present employees. Words cannot express how it feels to say farewell , but a fine buffet meal says it all,” said the owners.

They have not announced a closing date yet.