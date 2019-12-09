Hermitage detectives search for suspect taking packages from front porches

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hermitage detectives are looking for the suspect who is accused of stealing packages off of front porches in the area.

He was last seen Tuesday afternoon on home surveillance cameras taking packages from the porches of two homes in the 2400 block of Bayview Drive and the 4900 block of Secretariat Drive.

The suspect is a passenger in a newer model white Chrysler 300 with silver rims in both cases.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 with more information.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

