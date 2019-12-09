1  of  2
Breaking News
1 in custody, officer injured after pursuit of stolen Montgomery County police vehicle Accumulating snow expected Tuesday for Middle Tennessee

Hermitage detectives search for suspect taking packages from front porches

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hermitage detectives are looking for the suspect who is accused of stealing packages off of front porches in the area.

He was last seen Tuesday afternoon on home surveillance cameras taking packages from the porches of two homes in the 2400 block of Bayview Drive and the 4900 block of Secretariat Drive.

The suspect is a passenger in a newer model white Chrysler 300 with silver rims in both cases.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 with more information.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar