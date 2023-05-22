MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — This summer, Manchester will again welcome thousands of music fans down to The Farm for the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Held each year in Coffee County, the festival will see heavy hitters Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters headlining the stages during the four-day event.

This year’s Bonnaroo will be held June 15-18, one week after CMA Fest brings country music’s biggest stars to multiple stages in and around Nashville June 8-11.

The lineup was announced earlier this year, but the full schedule of who is performing when was recently released, allowing Bonnaroovians the chance to plan their optimal festival schedule.

Thursday, 6/15

The first day of the festival will see more than two dozen bands and artists take the stages before Zeds Dead and Liquig Stranger close out the night, Thursday acts include Big Freedia, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Diarrhea Planet, Suki Waterhouse and JP Saxe, among others.

Friday, 6/16

Night two of Bonnaroo is when bigger names start performing, as well as the first headliner of the weekend. Artists like Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Griz, Portugal. The Man, Noah Kahan, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Matt Maeson, Sylvan Esso, and Subtronics will all perform, followed by headliner Kendrick Lamar.

Saturday, 6/17

Saturday will see performances from Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Louis the Child, Korn, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sheryl Crow, STS9, Sofi Tukker, The Band Camino, Yung Gravy, J.I.D. and Big Wild, among others, before the second headliner, Odesza, takes the stage.

Sunday, 6/18

The fourth and final day will have Paramore, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Alesso, Pixies, Umphrey’s McGee, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Franz Ferdinand, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Kip Moore, Paris Jackson, Rebelution, and Jauz take the stages before the festival closes out with Foo Fighters on the What Stage.

Additionally, the festival will continue the tradition of hosting a SuperJam with Cory Wong’s Syncopated SuperJam featuring very special guests, according to the festival.

Tickets are still available for those looking to have a good time on The Farm, the 650-acre piece of land that has housed the festival since 2002. Bonnaroovians can still pick from GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum wristbands for varying levels of access on The Farm, with different added perks for each level. Camping and parking passes are limited, however, so those looking to head down I-24 for the festival are encouraged to buy them quickly.