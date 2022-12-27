NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now that Christmas is over, those who opted for a live Christmas tree will need a place to dispose of their holiday ornament host. Multiple communities in Middle Tennessee have announced special Christmas tree recycling events for those who need to dispose of their tree. Recycling your tree to be chipped or mulched is considered a more environmentally conscious disposal, over burning it.

Clarksville

The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department – Forestry Division and the Clarksville Tree Board will be offering residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park. Residents can drop off their undecorated, unbagged, fresh-cut, live Christmas trees and wreaths with metal backings removed during peak hours from dawn until dusk through Monday, Jan. 9.

The drop-off area is marked with signage pointing to the designated, taped-off area of the Heritage Park soccer parking lot. Anyone can place the trees and wreaths there. The Forestry Division will chip the fresh-cut trees on-site to be used for landscaping and trails mulch.

For more information, contact Building & Facilities Maintenance at 931-553-2444.

Lebanon/Wilson County

The Wilson County Mayor’s Office announced the fifth annual “Merry Mulching” event by Rockwood Sustainable Solutions will take place through Tuesday, Jan. 10. Residents are asked to put their live Christmas trees in the designated recycling bin at the entrance of the Rockwood property, located at 510 Hartman Drive in Lebanon.

All decorations, including lights, ornaments and tinsel must be removed from the tree prior to being placed in the bin.

The bin will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the mayor’s office.

Once processed, the recycled trees will become landscaping mulch used to beautify and enrich the soil at commercial and residential properties across Wilson County.

Rutherford County

Murfreesboro residents can take their trees to one of two locations: the Murfreesboro mulching facility, 4765 Florence Road, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. or the gravel lot at Cannonsburgh Village, 312 South Front St., until Monday, Jan. 23.

Those in the city limits can also leave their undecorated trees at the curbside for no charge and crews will collect them.

Smyrna residents can drop off their live trees free of any decorations for disposal at Lee Victory Recreation Park, 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, until Jan. 5.

Williamson County

The City of Brentwood will accept trees for recycling at Crockett Park, Granny White Park, and River Park from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Jan. 15.

Franklin will accept trees from dawn until dusk through Feb. 4 at Jim Warren Park, Liberty Park, Fieldstone Park, and through curbside service.

Fairview is accepting trees from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 31 at Bowie Nature Park.

Yard waste is also accepted year-round at Williamson County Convenience Centers in Bethesda, Fairview, College Grove, Grassland, Hillsboro, Nolensville, Southall, Thomspon Station, Trinity and the Landfill.