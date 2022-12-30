NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Want to kick off 2023 in a healthy way? Tennessee State Parks has First Day Hikes planned across the state in nearly all of the 57 state parks.

In Middle Tennessee, two dozen state parks have First Day Hikes planned.

Bledsoe Creek State Park: 2-mile hike along Mayo Wix and Shoreline Trails at 11 a.m.

Burgess Falls State Park: 1.5-mile guided hike of Burgess Falls from 9—10:30 a.m.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park: 0.6-mile hike on Cave Creek Trail from 1—2:30 p.m.

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park: 1.5-mile round-trip hike on the Bunkum Cave Trail Loop from 10 a.m. — noon

Cumberland Mountain State Park: 1-mile hike along the Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail from 12—1:30 p.m.

Cummins Falls State Park: Hike to the waterfall overlook from 10 a.m.— noon

David Crockett State Park: 3-mile hike on the Trail of Tears, Lake Road Trail, and Crawfish Valley Trail from 1—3 p.m.

Dunbar Cave State Park: 2.75-mile loop hike from 9:30—11:30 a.m.

Fall Creek Falls State Park: New Year’s Day Hike at Hardie Trail from 10 a.m.—1 p.m.

Harpeth River State Park: 1.5-mile hike through Narrows of the Harpeth from 9—10:30 a.m.

Henry Horton State Park: “New Year 4-Legged Hike” pet-friendly, 2.5-mile hike along Wetland and River trails from 9—11 a.m.

Johnsonville State Historic Park: New Year’s Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m.

Long Hunter State Park: Big Year Big Bird Hike at 8:30 a.m.

Montgomery Bell State Park: 3-mile hike to Lake Woodhaven and back from 9—11:30 a.m.

Mousetail Landing State Park: 3-mile hike along Scenic Trail from 9—11 a.m.

Old Stone Fort State Park: 1.5-mile hike from 1—3 p.m.

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park: 1-mile hike from 9:30—11 a.m.

Port Royal State Historic Park: Free Historic Townsite Tour from 9—10 a.m.

Radnor Lake State Park: 4.5-mile sunrise hike to Harris Ridge from 6—9:30 a.m.

Rock Island State Park: 1.6-mile hike along Twin Falls, Caney Fork River, Downstream Trail and Blue Hole from 2—4 p.m.

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park: 1-mile hike through Shooting Match Field from 10-11 a.m.

South Cumberland State Park: 2-mile hike at Stone Door from 1—3 p.m.; 3-mile hike on Sherwood Day Loop from 12—3 p.m.

Standing Stone State Park: 1.25-mile hike from 9—11 a.m.

Tims Ford State Park: 2.3-mile hike on the Lost Creek Overlook Trail and paved trail from 1:30—3:30 p.m.