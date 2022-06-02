NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday, June 3, is National Donut Day, and plenty of donut shops around the Nashville area are offering sweet deals to celebrate.

Donut Distillery: 331 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN, 37206

The home for all things mini-donuts, beer, mimosas, spiked shakes, live music and more will have extended hours Friday, closing at 6 p.m. rather than 3 p.m., and will have a brand new “Mountain Top” Donut available to celebrate the opening of its new Ohio location.

Duck Donuts: 101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1000, Brentwood, TN 37027

All Duck Donuts locations will be giving away one free cinnamon sugar donut – no purchase necessary. The deal is only available in-store on Friday, June 3. Additionally, at participating stores, while supplies last, customers will be able to purchase a plush version of the store’s mascot, Ollie, a swimsuit-and-visor-clad yellow duck.

Dunkin’: Multiple locations

Dunkin’ location across the country are offering patrons a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. Classic donuts include the Boston Kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, jelly filled and more. (Participating locations only)

East Park Donuts & Coffee: 700 Main St., Nashville, TN 37206

Plenty of giveaways will take place at East Park Donuts & Coffee all day, including wine tumblers, coffee tumblers, T-shirts, gift cards and more.

The first 60 customers of the day will receive free coffee before they can submit their name for the giveaway drawings.

The store will give away five $10 gift cards, five wine tumblers, five coffee tumblers and five T-shirts.

A final grand prize will also be given away. The prize includes a bag of coffee, a T-shirt, a wine tumbler and “donut-grams.”

Krispy Kreme: Multiple locations

Participating locations of Krispy Kreme have two different deals available tomorrow. Customers can enjoy a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with the purchase of a glazed dozen or a 16-count of minis. They can also claim any single donut for free Friday.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy a free original glazed donut at all shops that have a “Hot Light” any time that light is on–day and night–no purchase necessary through Labor Day.

The stores will also be giving away coupons for a free donut the following Friday, June 10, in order to try a new “mystery” glaze that they say is “berry sweet.”

Krispy Kreme fans will also feel the deals online, as the chain will have a 50% deal on a specialty Krispy Kreme hat.

McGaugh’s Donuts: 1111 South Gallatin Pike, Madison, TN 37115

Guests can pick up one free donut from McGaugh’s Donuts in Madison all day, and will even have extended hours for the day. The shop plans to close at 2 p.m. rather than 11 a.m., giving people more time to secure their freebie.

Shipley Do-Nuts: 2540 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214

Shipley Do-Nuts nationwide will be giving out one free donut to all – no purchase necessary. Simply come inside and get your free fried dough delight! Shipley Do-Nuts also has a Hendersonville location at 797 West Main St., 37075 and two Clarksville locations at 2197 Madison St. #100A, 37043 and 2055 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., 37040

7-Eleven: Multiple locations

Participating 7-Eleven stores will be offering a two-for-one deal for donuts from Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. In order to get the deal, donut fans need to sign up for the free rewards program and use their rewards card at the store.