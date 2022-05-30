NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today there are many Memorial Day events taking place across Middle Tennessee to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Events kick off this morning at 9 a.m. at the Maury County Courthouse with a reading of Flanders Fields, prayer and a wreath dedication.

A ceremony in Dickson County will begin at 10 a.m. where retired Colonel Jeff Eby will speak at the War Memorial Building. Those in Dickson County can then head to the Union Cemetery to view Lisa Bowen playing ‘Taps’ at 3 p.m.

In Montogomery County, the Veterans Service Organization is slated to host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. inside the William O. Beach Civic Hall in Clarksville. County and city officials will give remarks and retired Army Brigadier General Scott Brower will give the keynote address. A wreath-laying ceremony will also be held.

The Williamson County Office of Veterans will host a Memorial Day service at Five Points in Franklin that will begin at 10 a.m. The service is expected to last about 45 minutes.

In Davidson County, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Nashville National Cemetery for the first time since 2019. The event will be hosted by the Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council and is expected to begin at 2 p.m.