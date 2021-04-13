‘Her legacy will outlive us all’: Friends remember labor union president murdered in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old woman murdered alongside her daughter at a Lebanon home Monday morning was the president of a local labor union.

In a statement released to News 2, the Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee said Debbie Sisco was the leader of the CWA Local 3808.

Debbie Sisco (Courtesy: Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee)

“We are heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved union sister, Debbie Sisco, President of CWA Local 3808, and her daughter Marie.

Debbie was a smart, strong, passionate, and dedicated union leader and friend. Her contributions to the Labor Movement cannot be summed up in this humble email. Her legacy will outlive us all.

Arrangements will be shared once they are available.

Debbie Sisco, presente!”

Lebanon police said Shaun Varsos, a 36-year-old Nashville man, broke into Sisco’s home on Whispering Oaks Drive in Lebanon around 8 a.m. Monday. He then fatally shot Sisco and his 31-year-old estranged wife, Marie Varsos, according to investigators.

Marie and Shaun Varsos (Submitted)

One of the two women was able to fire back, striking Varsos, who drove off, police revealed. Officers said Varsos then drove to Bellevue, where he took his own life inside of an SUV.

A lengthy post on a Facebook page belonging to Shaun Varsos stated he committed the murders because of relationship problems.

He was previously arrested March 7, when a warrant alleges he attempted to strangle his wife, as she tried to pick up belongings from their home in Bellevue amid a separation. Following that incident, Shaun Varsos was charged with aggravated assault.