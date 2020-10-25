Henry County mobile home fire displaces woman, kills chickens

SPRINGVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One resident is displaced and chickens are now dead after a mobile home fire in Springville, Henry County, on Friday night.

According to our news partners at RadioNWTN, firefighters and police officers were called out to the home on 480 Supreme Drive around 9:30 p.m. The owner of the mobile home told investigators she heard a popping sound on the porch and then noticed her entire porch in flames.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire was a heat lamp. None of the chickens on the porch survived the fire. Investigators said the mobile home is an entire loss, and the owner reportedly is not insured.

The homeowner is being assisted by the American Red Cross, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and neighbors.