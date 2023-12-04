HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after crashing into a tree while responding to a call of service this weekend.

The incident took place on Saturday, Dec. 2 as the deputy was responding to a report of a possible home invasion.

According to the Henry’s County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy reportedly traveled off a curve on Highway 140 South and struck a tree as he was heading toward the scene.

The deputy was taken from the crash site to Henry County Medical Center. Authorities reported he was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which is where he is now in stable condition.

In a post made on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said their “thoughts and prayers” are with the deputy.

Additional details about the incident were not released.