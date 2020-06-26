Henry County DA reacts after toddler found in animal cage

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Henry County sheriff will release additional information Friday morning after he said a child was found in a cage inside of a room with large snakes and mice.

Sheriff Monte Belew said the incident began as an animal abuse investigation Thursday at a property in northern Henry County. When deputies arrived, they said they found the toddler in a cage.

Deputies also discovered roughly 100 marijuana plants on the property and rescued more than 100 animals, Belew said. Several guns were also seized.

While the sheriff added charges are pending against several people, he said he would release additional information at a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday.

District Attorney Matthew Stowe said he cannot comment on the case yet, but he released a statement Thursday night:

“I think this case serves as an important reminder that you just really never know what may be going on in the house next door or just a little bit further down the street and just paying attention and if you see something involving children or animals that causes you concern, pick up the phone and report it to law enforcement, so we can investigate because you never know, you could save someone’s life.”

