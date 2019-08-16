Henry Co. Bloodhound ‘Rowdy’ doesn’t play games with criminals

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — When it comes to searching for criminals, sometimes, it takes a team approach.

“He knows when these blue lights go on he gets amped up,” said Cpl. Stacey Bostwick with the Henry County Sheriff’s office. “He is ready to go.”

Bostwick is referring to his K9 partner “Rowdy” who might be the most popular pooch in Henry County. When it comes to criminals he plays no games.

“We can’t go anywhere where they don’t want me to get him out of the car where they can see him,” said Bostwick. “A lot of little kids. The girls at the hospital.”

Rowdy is 5-years-old and for the majority of his life he has been searching for criminals, and he’s pretty good at it.

“He will go up to the person and he doesn’t bite like some people think and then he is waiting for some praise,” said Bostwick.

And praise he gets when he finds his target. One example is when he helped law enforcement officers find Kirby Wallace who was hiding out in the Tennessee woods for more than a week.

“We had found an article that Kirby had dropped that day,” said Bostwick. “So we had a scent article to scent off of and we had a positive sighting.”

The rest is history as “Rowdy” led Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Cpl. Bostwick to the exact location Wallace was hiding.

The best piece of advice if you are trying to hide from a Bloodhound is just turn yourself in.

“They have to know it’s over,” said Bostwick.”Usually, if we don’t find them it is because I messed up somewhere. The dog is usually right.”

Rowdy is a rescue dog who was adopted out of Florida about four years ago.