HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four Hendersonville teens were caught red-handed by police breaking into cars thanks to a woman who saw something and said something.

On Monday, after leaving her office for the day, Bonnie Voyles sat in her car to make a few phone calls. While sitting in her car in the parking lot she said she saw four young teenagers rummaging through her coworker’s car.

“I thought this doesn’t look good. They actually ran back over this direction in front of the building and met two other juveniles and then all four of them headed back to the car,” said Voyles.

Voyles pulled out her camera to document the scene, taking pictures and video while she also called Hendersonville Police who arrived in a matter of minutes.

“Our officers respond to find four juvenile males that took off running from them as soon as they made eye contact with them, so we immediately started a foot pursuit with those involved and set up a perimeter and within 45 minutes we had all four in custody,” said Commander Scott Ryan of the Hendersonville Police.

Voyles commended Hendersonville police for their work. “I’ll tell you what, the HPD did an amazing job. Quite the team effort. The response time was amazing, really fast, in the short time they had to respond they planned it well, executed it well, very exciting to watch, really neat.”

In the end, two 13-year-olds and two 14-year-olds were arrested. All the merchandise was recovered.

Ryan lauded the actions of Voyles teaming up with police to make the community safer.

“We have an average citizen who saw what was going on and recognized the suspicious nature of it and called us instantly to let us know what was going on, engaged to the point to actually providing us with pictures of what was going on so we had clothing descriptions instantly,” said Ryan. “Really made this an easy chase.”

Voyles added, “Yes absolutely, see something say something, in every community we need to work together and make sure we are all safe and do the best we can.”

The young people are now facing burglary, evading, and theft charges.